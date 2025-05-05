IMD warns of more rain, thunderstorm in northwestern India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in the north-western part of the country while predicting rain in the northeast from May 6 to 8.

According to the weather department, thunderstorms are likely to continue over northwestern India for the next seven days while the same is expected in central India till May 7 and decrease thereafter.

It also warned of heavy downpour in northeast India during May 6 to May 8.

Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi too for light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and strong surface winds for Tuesday.

The IMD also stated that on Monday, several places in the north and northwest India witnessed light to moderate rainfall, which subsequently reduced the minimum and maximum temperature as many places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan.

The meteorological office also stated that Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal witnessed lightning activities during the day.