IMD issues orange alert in Delhi for rain, thunderstorm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi as the national capital is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The forecast also includes lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during the night, the weather agency added.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will reach 34.2 degrees Celsius.

During the day, overcast conditions were observed, however, no rain was reported, the weather office mentioned.

The city also witnessed improved air quality with a reading of 81 under the satisfactory category.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital leading to waterlogging at several places.

The weather resulted in diversion of over 12 flights.