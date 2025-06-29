Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators won’t be allowed to stay in Delhi, asserts Sirsa

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made it clear that the government won’t allow illegal immigrants, be it the Rohingya or the Bangladeshis, to stay in the country.

He stated that all those establishments belonging to the illegal immigrants will be brought down in the larger interest of security and safety of the people of the nation and the national capital. The Delhi government won’t compromise on the lives of the residents of Delhi for petty politics.

Advertisement

Slamming the AAP leaders on Sunday, Sirsa called it a matter of shame that when illegal hutments of Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are lawfully demolished, AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others raise a hue and cry, in pursuit of vote bank politics.

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, “When an innocent Hindu girl is brutally raped in Bangladesh & filmed; there’s not a word from them.”

“I strongly condemn this barbaric act and urge our government to raise this issue forcefully with the Bangladesh Govt. Such crimes against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh must not go unheard or unchallenged,” Sirsa added.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said he wants to tell AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and others that they may stand for the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, but they will not be allowed to stay in the country. ” We want to make it clear that our government won’t be part of the dirty politics where peoples’ lives are compromised for votes.”

As per Sirsa’s claims, the illegal immigrants are involved in various crimes across the city. He asserted that the government will not let such people stay in the city for long despite whatever AAP wants to do for them.

Citing the example of his assembly constituency, Sirsa claimed that the illegal immigrants in thousands have entered the area and even run factories. They have allegedly made lives difficult for the locals, forcing them to consider leaving the place. “Had Kejriwal thought more about Delhi and its people, then such illegal Bangladeshi immigrants would not have been living and committing crimes in Delhi,” the minister said.

Of late, the police have been actively identifying and taking appropriate action in connection with these illegally staying immigrants in the national capital in violation of the laws.

On Saturday, 18 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi were apprehended. Five of them, who had been living in the national capital disguised as transgender, have been detained. officials had said.

The police also found a banned messaging app installed in seven mobile phones of the accused, who were using it to communicate with their families in Bangladesh. All the 18 were shifted to the Foreigners Cell for questioning and documentation. Seven mobile phones recovered from their possession had the banned IMO app installed in them.

So far, hundreds of illegal immigrants, including some Rohingyas, have been identified and handed over to the Foreigner Cell for deportation.