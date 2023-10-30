Iconic New Delhi Bookstore “The Bookshop” Closes

The renowned and iconic bookstore of New Delhi, “The Bookshop,” is drawing the curtain on a long and cherished chapter in its history, closing its doors for the final time on October 31. However, the end of an era at Jor Bagh Market marks the beginning of a new one, as some of the store’s dedicated staff members embark on a fresh journey with “The Bookshop Inc” in nearby Lodhi Market.

While “The Bookshop Inc” will be a distinct and separate business entity from its predecessor, the essence of offering a carefully curated collection of literature remains intact. This distinctive selection has long made “The Bookshop” a beloved destination for aficionados of profound and serious literature in the capital.

Sonal Narain, one of the former partners, and dedicated staff members like Mahika Chaturvedi and Sohan Singh, will take the helm at “The Bookshop Inc.” Their commitment to preserving the unique charm of the bookstore will ensure that the spirit of the old bookstore lives on.

Advertisement

Following the passing of Sohan Singh, it was Sonal Narain who assumed the responsibilities of running “The Bookshop.” Her association with the establishment dates back to 2001 when she walked into the Khan Market branch and sought employment. In 2011, she returned after a brief sabbatical, and it was Sohan Singh who extended the offer of a partnership in the business. After Singh’s passing, she continued as the managing partner until the conclusion of the partnership that managed “The Bookshop.”

“The Bookshop Inc” will be under the capable leadership of owner and curator Sonal Narain, supported by creative director Mahika Chaturvedi, sales associate Nishad Sen, and operations manager Sohan Singh.

The decision to close this store marks the end of an era in the literary world of New Delhi. Still, it is heartening to know that the legacy of providing a haven for literature enthusiasts continues with “The Bookshop Inc.” The dedication and passion of the team ensure that the love for literature and the pursuit of knowledge remain vibrant in the city. As one chapter closes, another opens, and the spirit of “The Bookshop” lives on in its new form, “The Bookshop Inc,” ensuring that the love for literature endures in the hearts of readers and enthusiasts in the capital.