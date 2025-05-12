IBM Manager goes missing in Delhi; police launch search operation

A 42-year-old IBM manager, Ajay Shrivastava, has been reported missing since Sunday evening after leaving his home in Delhi’s Najafgarh, according to Delhi Police.

Police said they received a PCR call early Monday morning about an abandoned vehicle found near Ganda Nala in Kakrola. Upon reaching the location, officers discovered a white Santro car, which was unlocked and parked at the spot. The car’s owner was identified and contacted.

Advertisement

Shrivastava’s father informed the police that his son had left home around 5 pm on Sunday and had not returned since. He added that Shrivastava worked as a manager at IBM’s Gurugram office and had been working from home for some time.

Advertisement

Based on the father’s statement, a search operation was launched. Authorities, including fire department officials and divers from the Rescue Boat Club, searched the adjoining drain using a forklift and JCB. However, no trace of Shrivastava has been found so far.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are analyzing the call detail records (CDRs) of Shrivastava’s phone, as well as those of his wife and close relatives, to trace his last known location. Officers have also been questioning his friends and co-workers regarding his recent activities.

Investigators asked the family whether Shrivastava had any personal or domestic issues, but no concerns or allegations have been reported. A missing person report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

In a related development, police noted that a missing rickshaw driver’s body was found in the same drain on Sunday.