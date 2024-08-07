I-Day celebration: Delhi Police holds inter-state coordination meeting

An inter-state coordination meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Wednesday to bolster cooperation among several law enforcement agencies addressing various security concerns in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora, and senior officers from multiple states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and J&K, as well as representatives from national agencies such as the NIA, NCB, SIB, NATGRID, and various divisions of the Delhi Police participated in the meeting.

It focused on sharing intelligence related to potential terror threats and implementing anti-terror measures such as border checks and verification of suspicious individuals.

Advertisement

Discussions included the regulation of paragliders, drones, and other flying objects from open areas, and the importance of receiving advance information about the movement of suspicious elements and vehicles were addressed, said the PRO Delhi police.

Furthermore, the issue of interstate gangs operating in the National Capital Region (NCR), along with the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics, was also addressed.

Several plans for traffic restrictions during the Independence Day celebrations and measures to prevent unauthorized border intrusions were formulated, with a request for cooperation from officers of other states to ensure effective implementation.

CP Delhi Police, Sanjay Arora, highlighted several critical measures for the smooth organization of Independence Day.

He called for a drive to trace and verify recently released criminals, particularly those with a terrorist or radical background.

Arora also stressed the need for quick information sharing to facilitate timely actions. He directed checks on modifying workshops for any vehicles altered in the last ten days and urged sharing the motor vehicle theft database with neighbouring states.

Additionally, he emphasized verifying couriers with non-specific addresses delivered in the past two months and the importance of tracking Bangladeshi criminals.

The CP also called for regular meetings at the ACP/SHO level with neighbouring states to prevent organized crimes, including drug trafficking, financial crime, and cybercrime.

During the meeting, Arora also urged for using human intelligence to monitor suspicious activities and anticipate any subversive actions in advance.