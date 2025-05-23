Husband-wife duo held for murder over alleged affair

A couple has been arrested for the brutal murder of a 32-year-old man, Arun Mahto, in Delhi’s Maidangarhi area.

The Delhi Police revealed that Mahto, who had come from Patna for business, was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with the wife of Sushil Kumar, the main accused.

According to police, Sushil discovered the affair after finding missed calls from Mahto on his wife’s phone on May 18. He then plotted the murder with his wife’s assistance.

The victim was lured to a forest area near Maidangarhi Talab, where Sushil lay in wait and killed him with an iron rod.

Mahto’s body was discovered in a decomposed state on May 22, following a missing person’s report filed by his brother.

Surveillance and CCTV evidence led to the couple’s arrest, and during interrogation, they confessed.

Key evidence including the murder weapon, the victim’s phone and checkbook, and the suspects’ blood-stained clothes were recovered.

The couple hails from Sitamarhi, Bihar, and had been living in Delhi for several years. The investigation is ongoing.