HP: Four of a family including 3 children charred to death in Chamba

Four members of a family including three children were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Churah area of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

Chamba deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Abhimanyou Verma said a fire broke out in a house in the wee hours on Tuesday in Kartosh village under Tissa police station after which locals informed the police.

“In the mishap, four persons, Mohmmad Rafi, his children Jaitoon, Sameer and Julekha have been charred to death while Rafi’s wife Thuna suffered burn injuries,” he added.

Verma said an FSL team will visit the spot to find out the exact cause behind the accident and the team, which was called from Dharamshala in Kangra district, is likely to reach the spot by evening.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.