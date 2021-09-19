HP: Bodies of 2 newborn girls found in Mandi

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two newborn girls were recovered from a small rivulet in Mandi town of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Police said the bodies of newborn girls were noticed by locals under a bridge on Sukodi rivulet in Mandi town after which they informed the police.

The newborn babies were around one month and their bodies had clothes on them, a police officer said, adding the bodies had been sent for postmortem to ascertain the real cause of death.

The police had also launched investigations to find out parents of the infants and they were probing whether it was mishap and the bodies had been washed up to the place in the rains.

Further investigations in the matter are on.