The office of the Delhi Chief Minister has dubbed as “wrong interpretation” of the rule change soon after it was reported that the Delhi Government has allowed the home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites under the amended excise rules.

“It is a slightly wrong interpretation of a rule change, the government will issue statement in this regard,” said the Delhi Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Delhi government has permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be in place in the city where liquor can be ordered for home delivery in Delhi through online portals as part of the new excise policy.

The notification issued by the Delhi government regarding the new liquor policy, stated, “The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through the mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution.”

However, the notification clearly mentioned that only those holding the L-13 licence will be allowed to carry out home deliveries and not every liquor outlet in the city.

Now, under the new excise rules, home delivery of liquor has been allowed through mobile app and portals in Delhi. However, this does not mean liquor shops across Delhi will be allowed to deliver alcohol, the government clarified.

