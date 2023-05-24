HMIF sets up 5 telemedicine cilinics in India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF),the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) on Tuesday inaugurated Telemedicine clinic in Humma, Rambha, Pattapur, Raj Ranpur and Godipara villages in the Ganjam and Nayagarh districts of Odisha.

A total of 5 telemedicine clinics are now operational in the state. The telemedicine clinics are an extension of HMIF’s social outreach initiative ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ that emphasizes making quality and affordable medical services accessible to rural India through technology.

Puneet Anand, AVP &Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ telemedicine clinics, connect specialists in metro cities to the rural population, making quality consultations accessible right at the doorstep of the rural population. It aims to improve the overall health index of the community over a period of time, while positively impacting the economy through improved attendance and better economic activity.”

The 5 new telemedicine clinics in the state of Odisha will add to the existing network of 20 telemedicine clinics under ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ already operational in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana taking the total number to 25.

The telemedicine clinics are nurse assisted clinics where the patient is first assessed by the nurse who understands the concern and then connects him/her to the right empanelled specialist, over a videocall. Post consultation, the nurse writes out the prescription and dispenses the medicines. The system allows for follow-ups as well.

The entire service inclusive of medicines is available for just Rs 100. The clinics are linked with labs where basic pathology and blood tests can be conducted. Serious cases will be referred to hospitals in Odisha.

The clinics are run in association with Karma Health care a leading social enterprise in this field.