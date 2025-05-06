Hit by car at BSZ Marg, pedestrian severely injured, underage driver held

A 45-year-old man was found lying on the road with serious injuries after a car hit him at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Central Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, information about the road accident in which a speeding car hit a pedestrian so hard that he sustained multiple injuries was received at 10:20 pm on Sunday. Soon after a team was rushed to the spot to investigate the matter after registering details of the case.

As part of a preliminary investigation, the police team scanned the CCTV footage of the area and spotted a car (Renault Lodgy) running out of control in the area, the officials said.

With the help of the footage the police nabbed the driver behind the accident and confiscated the car. However, his age is yet to be ascertained. The officials said action would be taken against the father of the accused, the registered vehicle owner, if the driver is found to be underage.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation into this case is underway by the police team, an official stated.