Himachal Youth Congress to get new face

Ayan Sharma, president of the Madan Lal Sharma Foundation, held a meeting with Youth Congress President of India Srinivas in Delhi today.

In this meeting, the political situation in Himachal Pradesh and the young talent for the state and the Congress party were discussed and there was a deep brainstorming regarding Mission 2022 as well.

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, be a leader, lead by example,” said Ayan after the meeting.

Ayaan Sharma is a former Film Maker and has been engaged in multiple welfare activities, especially during the pandemic induced lockdown in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu-Manali.

A native of Kullu-Manali, Sharma pursued the media professional’s life for a brief but significant time. He is now engaged in full time in the uplift of locals.

Ayaan Sharma through the Madan Lal Sharma Foundation, which is named in honour of his late grandfather, has been involved in multiple welfare activities in the town.