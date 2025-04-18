Himachal Pradesh govt allocates Rs.193.75 crore for CCBs, DIPHLs

To strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and improve access to quality and affordable healthcare to the people of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has allocated Rs 193.75 crore for the establishment of two Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) and five District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs) across the state.

A government spokesperson said here on Friday that the state cabinet has approved setting up of a 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) at Primary Health Centre Swahan (Regional Hospital Bilaspur) and another 50-bedded CCB at Civil Hospital Rohru, Shimla in the recently held cabinet meeting.

These facilities will be equipped with advanced medical infrastructure including Emergency Services, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), High Dependency Units (HDUs), Isolation Beds, Dialysis Units, Labour Rooms, Operation Theatres and Point-of-Care Laboratories, he added.

“Each CCB will be integrated with the existing district hospital and will function as a regular facility under normal conditions. However, during health emergencies or outbreaks such as COVID-19, they can be physically isolated to ensure strict infection control. Each block will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 16.63 crore and equipment cost of Rs. 27.12 crore,” he said.

In addition, the cabinet has approved the establishment of District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs) at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba and District Hospital Hamirpur attached with Dr. Radha Krishnan Government Medical College Hamirpur, said the spokesperson.

These DIPHLs are aimed at improving diagnostic capabilities, enabling rapid testing, and supporting effective outbreak management, headded.

Each laboratory will be fully equipped with clinical pathology, hematology, cytology, biochemistry, and microbiology facilities under one roof to enhance efficiency and avoid resource duplication, he said.

Every DIPHL will have a team of experts consisting of one pathologist, one microbiologist, one biochemist, eleven lab technicians, one Data Entry Operator, and two sanitation workers. The capital cost per DIPHL will be Rs. 21.25 crore with an annual recurring cost of Rs. 49.05 lakh per unit.

Furthermore, the cabinet has also approved the procurement of equipment for the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital wings of Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla, Regional Hospital Una, and Civil Hospital SundernagarMandi district, said the spokesperson.