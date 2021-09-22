Highly decomposed body of soldier found in Kulgam a year after being abducted by terrorists

The highly decomposed body of an Army soldier believed to have been abducted by terrorists in August last year was on Wednesday found in the Mohammadpura village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Reports said that skeletal remains of the body of Shakir Manzoor Wagey, a soldier of the 162 Battalion of Territorial Army (TA), have been identified by his father. Wagey had come home on leave to celebrate Eid and had gone missing on 2 August last year while returning on duty to his unit. His burnt car was found abandoned at a distance but there was no whereabouts of the soldier.

The police are learned to have decided to go in for a DNA test of the body to certify it was that of Wagey.

Reports said that the body wrapped in tarpaulin was found in an orchard this morning. He went missing when he was driving back to his unit from his native Reshipura village in Shopian.

Meanwhile, a policeman lost his life in Kupwara district in the wee hours of Wednesday after being shot at by his colleague in a case of mistaken identity. Ajay Dhar, a follower in the police department who was posted at Handwara, was shot at by a sentry guarding a temple around 2 am after he did not stop when asked to identify himself, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dhar was going from the Handwara Police Station to sleep at the temple which is located in the main Handwara town. “The victim was using headphones on his mobile phone. When he reached near the temple, the guard there observed suspicious movement and signaled him to stop. Dhar apparently could not hear the sentry, prompting him to open fire,” the officials said. Dhar was rushed to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

This is the second incident of fratricide in the Kupwara district in three days. An Army soldier died in a firing incident on Monday following an argument with his colleague during a break from patrolling. The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.