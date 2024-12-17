Highlight works done by previous Cong govt in Delhi: Yadav to candidates

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday advised the party candidates to closely interact with the voters and tell them about the works done by the previous Congress governments for the development of the national capital and welfare of the people.

Introducing the party candidates here, days after the release of the first list of candidates for the polls, he expressed his gratitude to the party’s top leadership for ensuring that the best candidates were picked. He said the central leadership of the party picked capable, experienced leaders who will romp home with comfortable wins in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Exuding Congress’ win in the polls, the Delhi Congress chief, attacking the AAP, said, “The voters have resolved to support the Congress, having lost their faith and trust in the AAP which gave corruption precedence over development and people’s welfare over the past 10 years.”

Informing that the second list of candidates will be announced soon, Yadav said that the second list will be a mix of women, youth and experience, by ensuring total balance in the selection.

Echoing similar sentiments, AICC In-charge of Delhi Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin said that the party’s central leadership have given competent, experienced candidates in the first list, and they should use this opportunity to win the election, though times are difficult.

He assured the candidates that he would be always available to address any problem they face, as the party will ensure that the candidates have a smooth sailing in their election campaigns.

On 12th December, the party released the first list of 21 candidates for the Assembly elections in Delhi.It may be mentioned that the Delhi Congress chief had earlier said the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections alone, and it will come to power.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.