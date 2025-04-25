High-level panel to be formed on improvement of Delhi’s traffic system

A high-level meeting, chaired by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, was held on Friday with the representatives of the Delhi Traffic Police, senior officials of the Public Works Department and traffic management experts from three different companies on the streamlining of traffic and creation of a congestion-free road network in the national capital.

It has been decided during the meeting that a high-level joint committee will be formed consisting of representatives of all the concerned departments and agencies to review major intersections, congested routes, and traffic signals to determine where and how improvements can be made.

Advertisement

Fundamental issues of traffic congestion were discussed in detail during the deliberations on ways to improve traffic management in the capital from a scientific perspective.

Advertisement

The minister said the people of Delhi face traffic problems every day. Decisions taken in the meeting will change the face of the city in the coming times. “With the collaboration of all departments and experts, we are embarking on a new beginning. Our goal is not just to repair or construct roads, but to create a new model of traffic management for Delhi,” he added.

He appealed to all departments to work together, develop plans in a timely manner, and implement them within the stipulated time frame.

Verma said suggestions from the general public would be sought to ensure that the plan reflects their concerns and needs.

The next meeting of the committee will be held on May 15, where the recommendations for previously identified sites will be reviewed and additional points will be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police has already provided PWD with a list of 538 sites where traffic improvements are needed. These sites mainly consist of roads under PWD’s jurisdiction, and the newly formed committee will prioritize these sites for improvements.

The experts presented their findings on key sites such as Metcalfe House, Kingsway Camp, Azadpur, and Madhuban Chowk, stating that these locations face heavy traffic. They suggested practical solutions such as adding extra U-turn lanes, constructing foot-over bridges, modifying signal timings, and widening roads.

The proposed committee would aim to identify accident-prone areas and implement safety measures such as zebra crossings, rumble strips, and warning signals.

Emphasis will also be on improved route planning by developing alternative ways to reduce traffic on high-pressure roads.