Hi-tech bus terminal soon in Narela, announces Delhi transport minister

Following a review meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Transport Department, Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday announced that a state-of-the-art bus terminal spread over 4,000 square meters is now ready in Sector-9, Narela.

The bus terminus that offers world-class infrastructure to enhance the city’s public transport network, he said would soon be dedicated to the people.

Advertisement

He highlighted that the DTC has completed the upgradation of the terminal in Narela near Urban Transportation Road-11 in a record time of 100 days.

Advertisement

Singh reiterated his government’s commitment to transforming the city into a ‘Viksit Desh ki Viksit Rajdhani’ — a truly developed capital of a developed nation.

He mentioned several significant steps taken by the government like modernization of public transport, ensuring it is safer and more environmentally sustainable as part of its effort to realise the “Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra – 2025”.

Keeping in mind the growing fleet of electric buses being added to the DTC, the government is upgrading all bus depots and terminals across the capital, the minister said, adding that the focus is not only on maintenance and charging infrastructure for electric buses, but also on enhancing the convenience of passengers and drivers.

Throwing light on the terminal at Narela, he said it has been equipped with several modern facilities for both passengers and drivers, as well as maintenance requirements of buses.

Key features of the terminal include three dedicated bus bays, two modern sheds of 34 and 40 meters, parking arrangements, a spacious canteen, clean and accessible toilet blocks, RO drinking water systems, and electric charging points keeping future needs in mind.

The Narela bus terminal marks an important milestone towards clean, efficient, and accessible public transport in Delhi, the minister said.

He informed that a majority of buses operating from the Narela terminal will be electric and will connect important destinations like Old Delhi Railway Station, Mori Gate, Delhi Secretariat, Uttam Nagar, Dayalu Colony, and other border areas of the national capital.

He emphasized that the move will improve connectivity in North-West Delhi, while also advancing the goal of clean and green transportation across the city.

The minister shared that the state transport corporation’s fleet will be strengthened this month with the addition of 150 new DEVI electric buses, and the inclusion will significantly enhance last-mile connectivity, especially in the outer areas of North Delhi.

Singh noted that the nine-meter-long DEVI electric buses already operating in Delhi’s densely populated zones have received a positive response from the public.

He said that these low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses come with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, GPS tracking, and a real-time passenger information system, along with special provisions for differently-abled passengers.