Heavy rains in parts of national capital; IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

The National Capital on Friday experienced a sudden change in weather as the city drenched in heavy rains followed by a cloudy sky and light winds in the NCR region.

Patparganj and Ghazipur are among the other parts of Delhi that experienced heavy rainfalls.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi NCR from Friday to Sunday.

According to the Met Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 and 28.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms for the next few days, from July 4 to July 8, with light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and a partly cloudy sky.

Further, for the weekend, July 5, IMD predicted partly cloudy sky, with the maximum temperatures between 35 and 37°C and the minimum from 26 to 28°C. And for July 6, the IMD predicted moderate rain and thunderstorms, and the temperatures will drop slightly.

Meanwhile, the air quality slightly improved as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to stay in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The AQI recorded on Friday was 78.

However, as per the data provided as of Friday, various areas in Delhi-NCR’s AQI readings are considerably better.

According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI at 4 pm in Gurugram was recorded at 66, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it stood at 71 and 75, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.