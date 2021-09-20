Heavy rain lashes north Odisha, another spell of low pressure to hit State from 26 September

As people in the coastal State are yet to come to terms with almost uninterrupted spell of rain in the past one week, the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD has forecast yet another low pressure-induced cyclonic circulation formation around 26 September.

“A Cyclonic circulation is likely to form over east-central and adjoining north-east Bay of Bengal around September 25. The system is likely to move west –north-westwards and reach the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours”, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre here tweeted on Monday.

“Under its influence a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha from September 26,” said IMD.

The South West monsoon has been active over Odisha. Light to Moderate rain/ thundershower has occurred at most places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at many places over the rest districts of Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Ganjam, Balasore and Sambalpur.

Currently, the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts lies over Gangetic West Bengal & neighbourhood and now extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Issuing yellow warning and asking the authorities to stay alerts, IMD has made forecast fresh spell of heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal, squally weather surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kmph very likely over North West Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast.

Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast & North West Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.