Even as the torrential rains lashing across Karnataka took a break, the threat of landslides in Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Kodagu, Hassan, and Belagavi districts in Karnataka continues to haunt people.

Due to heavy rains for over a week, multiple landslide incidents have been reported from Thirthahalli and Sagara Taluk of the Shivamogga district.

There have been more than 10 incidents of landslides in the Bharathipura region and similar cases are being reported from Huligudda, Yedehalli, Kolikalugudda, and other places in Shivamogga district.

The movement of heavy vehicles was restricted after a huge crack surfaced on the Mangaluru-Madikeri road following a landslide near the Made village on Monday. There were reports of highways caving near Nirjii, Vantagoda, Malingapura near Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district.

Hassan District Collector R. Girish has issued an order prohibiting vehicular movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway – 75 following landslides until further orders.

Following the prediction of heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, district administrations are gearing up to manage the situation in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Madikeri.

As many as 9,000 people have been shifted to safer places across the state in the backdrop of damages caused by heavy rains. A red alert has been issued in 7 districts.

Krishna, Kaveri, Tungabhadra, Hiranyakeshi, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Vedaganga, Doodhganga, Panchaganga rivers have crossed danger levels.