Heatwave pushes Delhi’s power demand to over 8,000 MW – season’s first peak

As the city grapples with recurrent heat waves, Delhi’s power demand surged to its highest level of the season. According to the data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the capital recorded a peak demand of 8,423 MW at 3:06 pm on Thursday, June 12.

Just a day earlier, Delhi logged a peak of 8,231 MW at 10:55 pm on Wednesday – the highest of the season until then. This marked the second consecutive day that the city’s power demand crossed the 8,000 MW mark.

Despite the surge in demand, Delhi’s power distribution networks successfully met the city’s peak power requirements. On Wednesday, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) catered to a peak demand of 3,747 MW, primarily covering South and West Delhi, while BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) met a peak demand of 1,832 MW in East and Central Delhi.

Both discoms demonstrated preparedness to handle the expected surge in power demand this summer, with projected peaks of 4,050 MW in the BRPL area and 1,900 MW in the BYPL area — a clear rise from last summer’s peak levels. The discoms attributed their ability to maintain uninterrupted supply across Delhi to long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), banking arrangements with other states, and the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into their operations.

BSES has also ensured seamless power supply to Delhi residents by tapping into a green energy portfolio of nearly 2,100 MW. This includes 888 MW of solar power supplied by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), 500 MW of wind power, and 40 MW from waste-to-energy plants. The discoms’ efforts are further supported by rooftop solar installations across South, West, East, and Central Delhi, which collectively contribute over 160 MW to the grid.