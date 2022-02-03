Haryana Police busts fake online shopping racket in Palwal, 4 held

Haryana Police has busted a gang in Palwal for cheating people through a fake online shopping website and arrested four accused in this connection.

Sharing details on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said police have also recovered Rs 20.68 lakh in cash, eight computers, two laptops, 16 handset phones, four mobile phones, and other documents from their possession.

He said these fraudsters used to make calls to people and lure them on the pretext of prizes generated on the victim’s number, which will be available to them after buying goods from their site.

The matter came to light when a Palwal resident lost around Rs 25 lakh to these scammers and approached the police. He informed that scammers on the pretext of giving him a laptop and iPhone etc. in lieu of shopping online from mishocart.com had taken funds in different accounts.

The victim, who paid online for the products, was never sent the objects he had selected.

“After getting a complaint, special police teams constituted for this purpose have investigated the matter in depth. Based on the intelligence and other inputs, police have busted the gang and nabbed four accused from Faridabad identified as Manmohan Singh alias Mannu, a resident of Govindpuri Delhi, Pardeep Kumar of Faridabad, Sumit of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, and Balram, a resident of Jaitpur in Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Haryana, PK Agrawal said with the start of e-commerce, the demand for online shopping has increased manifolds.

“There are several fake websites running on the internet under the disguise of a genuine shopping website and also offer tempting prizes/offers on various items. The targets of these fake websites used to be people searching for electronic gadgets at cheaper rates. People should be more careful while using online platforms for shopping. Don’t fall into the trap of fake sites and dial 155260 in case of any kind of cyber fraud,” he added.