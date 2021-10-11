Haryana bans govt employees from participation in politics, elections

Facing farmers’ protest over new farm laws for over a year now, the Haryana government on Monday banned the participation of its employees in politics and elections.

A notification has also been issued from the office of the chief secretary in this regard while implementing Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees Conduct) Rules, 2016.

An official spokesperson said administrative secretaries, heads of department, managing directors, chief administrators of boards, corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners of Haryana, registrar of universities of Haryana and registrar (general), Punjab and Haryana High Court have been directed to ensure compliance of Rules 9 and 10 of Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016 in letter and in spirit. Any violation of the same should invite immediate and strict disciplinary action, he said.

The spokesperson said that as per the notification, no government employee should be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation, which takes part in politics, nor shall take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity.

Further, “it will be the duty of every government employee to endeavour to prevent any member of his family from taking part in or subscribing in aid of or assisting in any other manner, any movement or activity which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be subversive of the government as by law established”.

If a government employee is unable to prevent a member of his family from taking part in or subscribing in aid of, or assisting in any other manner, any such movement or activity, he will make a report to that effect to the government, added the spokesperson.

If any question arises whether a party is a political party or whether any organisation takes part in politics or whether any movement or activity falls within the scope of sub-rule (2), the decision of the government will be final, the spokesperson said.

The display by a government employee on his person, vehicle or residence of any electoral symbol will amount to using his influence in connection with an election, within the meaning of this sub-rule, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said no government employee will join or continue to be a member of an association, the objects or activities of which are prejudicial to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order or morality.

Further, no government employee will be a member, office bearer of more than one such association at the state level and at the national level, the aims or objectives of which relate to the promotion of sports. However, the employee of the sports department may become a member, office bearer of only one association at state level and one at national level that too in the area of his own specialty, discipline.