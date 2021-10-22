Harish Chaudhary is new Congress in-charge of Punjab

Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary has been appointed Congress in charge of poll-bound Punjab, replacing former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Rawat had recently urged the Congress high-command to relieve him from the post in view of the upcoming assembly election in Uttarakhand.

“Congress President has appointed Harish Chaudhary as AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh with immediate effect. Harish Rawat is being relieved from his current responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh,” a statement from the party said.

Rawat had taken over the charge of Punjab last year from Asha Kumari. He was asked by the party high command to unite various Congress factions in the state in the run up to the assembly elections, particularly those headed by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat played a key role in making Sidhu the new Punjab Congress chief.

Chaudhary, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, is expected to play a major role in coordination between the party and the government in the state in the run-up to the Assembly election.