Har Ghar Sakora Abhiyan’ seeks to promote voters’ awareness & welfare of birds amid growing heat in Gonda

With the looming threat of severe heat in the coming days, several initiatives are being creatively presented to motivate voters to cast their votes despite the challenging weather conditions.

In this sequence, the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on a unique initiative, linking the democratic process with a bird welfare programme.

The Gonda district administration launched the ‘Har Ghar Sakora Campaign’ on the occasion of National Pet Day on April 11. As part of this campaign, clay pots adorned with voter awareness slogans are being installed throughout the city.

These slogans, inscribed on Sakoras, not only aim to inspire voters to participate in the democratic festival but also serve to provide nourishment and hydration to birds. The district administration is striving to engage both birds and voters by installing an increasing number of Sakoras in urban and rural areas.

The Lok Sabha elections in Gonda district are scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20. Gonda boasts 25.30 lakh registered voters, including 13.50 lakh males, 11.82 lakh females, and 94 transgender individuals. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, this constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 52.2%, which was lower than the state average of 59.21%. Consequently, efforts are being made to enhance voters’ participation in the upcoming 2024 general election.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma provided detailed information about this initiative here on Thursday, stating that in urban areas, traditional earthen pots (Sakora) adorned with voter awareness messages are being installed on trees. These Sakoras are designed to attract sparrows, parrots, cuckoos, munias, and other birds, providing them with water and grains to alleviate their hunger and thirst during the summer, she said.

Additionally, the slogans written on these pots aim to raise voter awareness. This initiative is poised to create a significant impact on the history of voter awareness in Gonda, Sharma said.

She further highlighted that this programme is aligned with the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission. Furthermore, this initiative serves to encourage the efforts of potters and local artists engaged in crafting clay toys.

The animal husbandry department in Gonda has launched the “Every House Sakora Campaign, Vote on 20th May” initiative. District Magistrate and District Election Officer Neha Sharma inaugurated the programme in front of the DM residence at the district headquarters. Sharma instructed all department officers to place “Sakoras” around their offices and homes to display voter awareness slogans. This initiative aims to increase voter turnout in the upcoming general election.

Sharma emphasised the importance of organising various programmes to raise awareness and ensure 100% voter participation. The district aims to achieve the highest voting percentage in the elections scheduled for May 20.

Besides, the District Magistrate also administered an oath to all officers and employees present, urging them to vote. Officials from various departments, including revenue, development, agriculture, panchayat, and education, participated in the event.