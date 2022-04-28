Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple files petition in court seeking home-made food in jail

Amravati Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana have filed a petition in sessions court asking for homemade food to be served to them in jail.

The hearing on this plea will take place on Friday. The Mumbai police had on last Saturday arrested the Rana couple. They were arrested from their Mumbai residence, hours after calling off plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Maharashtra CM’s Mumbai Residence).

The Rana couple was booked on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.

On Sunday they were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra.

Meanwhile, Aarohi Rana, the 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati on Wednesday, for the release of her parents from jail. “I pray to God that my parents are released soon,” she said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed factual report from the Maharashtra government regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana’s allegation about her arrest and “inhumane treatment” meted out at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

The officials said the MHA took the action following a request made by Lok Sabha Privilege and Ethics Committee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours on the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai, after receiving a letter from the Amravati lawmaker that she had been subjected to “inhuman treatment” by the police following her “illegal” arrest two days ago.