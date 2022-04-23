Shiv Sena workers protest outside Navneet Rana’s house, amid Hanuman Chalisa row

Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest outside Independent MP Navneet Rana’s house in Mumbai after she announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’.

The party workers gathered at ‘Matoshree’ warned the MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana of teaching a lesson if they turned up on the spot.

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Police team led by DCP Manjunath Singe visited the Rana residence and served them a notice from Kherwadi police station under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that allows the police to take steps to prevent cognizable offences.

The row over Hanuman Chalisa intensified after Ravi Rana said, “I requested Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti. CM doesn’t come to the Vidharbha region. He hasn’t come to Mantralaya for two years. With all these problems in Maharashtra, I asked him to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Hindutva. We will go to Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday.”

The controversy over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa had stoked after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray asked the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn’t met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play “Hanuman Chalisa.”

(With Inputs from ANI)