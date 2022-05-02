Gurugram: Narrow escape for University students in bus-tractor trolley collision

Students from GD Goenka University narrowly avoided being killed when their bus collided with a tractor-trolley on the Sohna-Alwar National Highway-248A on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the bus driver was gravely injured, but the children were unharmed.

The accident occurred when the bus was driving away from the campus and collided with the tractor-trolley from behind.

The authorities are still trying to figure out if the tractor-trolley was moving or parked on the road.

The Sohna City police arrived on the scene after being alerted and rescued by the injured driver and children. The injured driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment right away.

Later, cops launched an investigation into the incident.

(with inputs from IANS)