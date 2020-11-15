In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old native of Chhapra, Bihar, was shot dead, ironically by his friend in the Gandhi Nagar area of Gurugram on Sunday, said the police.

Gaurav, the victim, who was residing with his family in a rented accommodation in the area, was reportedly shot in the head by his friend Golu.

According to the police, both Gaurav and Golu were consuming liquor on the terrace of Gaurav’s house on Saturday night when a fight broke out between them over some issue following which Golu pulled out a pistol and shot Gaurav.

Gaurav died on the spot even as Golu and another person who was also present there, ran away.

A police team along with forensic experts collected evidence from the spot and sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.

“The reason behind the killing is yet to be known. The investigation team is also scanning CCTV footage from the area. Prima facie, it seems that there was a tussle between the two over some issue. Further probe is on,” Subhash Boken, the spokesman of Gurugram Police said.

A case of murder was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.