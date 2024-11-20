Gupta for probe into ‘luxurious’ items installed at ‘sheesh mahal’

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena demanding a high-level investigation into the alleged luxurious resources installed at “sheesh mahal”, the then-official residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines here.

In his letter addressed to the LG, he claimed that there is a significant disparity between the furniture and resources provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) when Kejriwal became chief minister again in 2022 and the items left behind by him when he vacated the property in October.

He asserted that an inventory list prepared by the PWD after Kejriwal vacated the bungalow revealed that the items present at the residence far exceeded those originally provided by it in 2022.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the additional items included luxurious and expensive toilet seats, premium wash basins, reclining sofas, costly curtains, exquisite carpets, high-value television sets, and refrigerators. These were not supplied by the PWD.

Questioning the source of these alleged extravagant additions, he said, “If the PWD did not provide these items, then who were the individuals who enriched Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ with such lavish items? Liquor mafia, in return for benefits received under Kejriwal’s liquor policy, provided these luxurious resources to enhance his lifestyle.” Stating that the BJP’s earlier disclosure about toilet commodes worth Rs 12 lakh each was “understated”, Gupta said these facilities were part of “bribes” worth crores of rupees.

The Leader of Opposition requested for a high-level investigation into the entire matter. He asserted that the truth about Kejriwal, who calls himself a “hardcore honest” and “common man,” should be revealed to the public. He emphasised that the two crore people of Delhi deserve to know the truth about the layers of alleged corruption in the AAP government.