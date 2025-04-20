GSP-enabled tankers: AAP accuses CM Gupta of taking credit for AAP’s work

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, accused Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of trying to mislead Delhiites by taking credit for the work done by the previous government.

The AAP’s allegation came in the wake of the chief minister flagging off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers for round-the-clock monitoring from a centralized control room.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that GPS-enabled water tankers have been operational since 2015 in the national capital. He said, “They (the BJP) claimed to have introduced GPS-enabled tankers as if it’s something new. But I have here a 2015 article, clearly stating that Delhi had already introduced GPS-tracked water tankers back then.”

“In 2022, when I was the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), tankers were already equipped with GPS, and they were being monitored in real-time from the DJB headquarters. This continued in 2023, in 2024, and even now. Yet the chief minister is proudly announcing that these tankers are being introduced for the first time in 2025. How can someone lie with such confidence? Have some conscience,” the former minister said.

Posing questions to the government in the matter, he said, “You wasted diesel, set up tents, air conditioners, fans, and called in all the officials – just to back a false claim that 1,111 GPS-enabled tankers were launched. It is not governance, it’s a joke. If you don’t have a single real achievement in 60 days, just admit it. Tell the people you’ll deliver next month. But why this circus? Who are you trying to fool?,” Bharadwaj questioned.