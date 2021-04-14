Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed ‘great relief’ after the union education ministry announced the cancellation of the Class X board examination while it postponed board exams of class XII amid the reigning crisis of Covid-19 in the country.

Kejriwal took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and said that the decision would provide great relief to the students and the parents who were perturbed for their wards’ education and were unwilling to put them to the exposure of the deadly viral disease.

“I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal on Tuesday had urged the Centre to postpone the examination of the children who are set to appear for their boards this year amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference a day ago, Kejriwal had said, “6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children’s lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also urged the union government to promote Class 12 students based on internal assessment.

The union education ministry has cancelled the Board exams for Class 10th cancelled and postponed the class 12th on Wednesday.

“Results of Class 10th will be prepared based on an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board,” the Ministry of Education said.

‘The results of class X will be prepared based on an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (Covid-19) is normal,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.