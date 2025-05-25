Govt is for serving public, says Delhi CM: Asks officials to submit ATRs of Jan Sunwai camps

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stated that the government is not the ruler of the people, but a public servant, and by working to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision a reality, the Delhi government has prioritised direct communication with the citizens.

The Chief Minister personally regularly addresses public grievances through Jan Sunwai, and as part of this initiative, camps are being organised every Saturday across all revenue districts of the capital in collaboration with public representatives, including Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and Municipal Councilors.

The complaints that cannot be immediately resolved are promptly forwarded to the departments concerned for swift action, and so far, over a thousand grievances have been registered in Jansunwai camps held across all districts of Delhi.

In her comments on the initiative, CM has said, “This is not just a grievance redressal program; it is our commitment to listen to the people and find solutions. We will ensure every complaint is addressed in a time-bound and responsible manner,” she added.

These camps include the presence of District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and other officials from the Delhi government administration, the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, power companies, and over 18 other departments.

Notably, in a bid to ensure a direct connection with the public, such camps are being held not just at revenue office premises, but also at local schools, community centers, and public halls like chaupals and community centres and barat ghars.

Interestingly, the participation of the public has been on the rise in these Jansunvai camps in a steady manner, and officers are making every effort to resolve complaints on the spot.

It has been observed so far that the primary concerns raised by citizens during these camps are related to water supply, sanitation, encroachment, road maintenance, and law and order.

Departments such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Health Department, Food & Civil Supplies Department, and Delhi Police have collaborated to address these issues promptly.

The senior citizens have also been coming forward in these camps actively, which further strengthens trust and communication between the administration and the people.

Meanwhile, the CM has informed that the present public grievance portal is being upgraded to be more user-friendly, enabling citizens to register complaints without technical barriers.

With the upgrades, the complainants will now be able to track the status of their complaints online and also provide feedback.

Gupta has also instructed all district officials to review complaints received during the Saturday Jan Sunwai camps and submit timely Action Taken Reports (ATRs).

She also said departments with persistent pending complaints will be held accountable, and strict action will be taken where necessary.