Gopal Rai launches ‘Diya Jalao, Patakha Nahi’ campaign in Delhi ahead of Diwali

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched a “Diya Jalao, Patakha Nahi” campaign to raise awareness in the public about the ban on firecrackers in the national capital.

Chairing a meeting convened to take stock of the firecracker ban at the Delhi Secretariat, he appealed to the residents of Delhi against bursting of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali.

The minister said RWAs, market associations, and religious committees have been directed to spread awareness about the cracker ban. So far, 19,000 kg of firecrackers have been seized by the Delhi Police indicating that the message has not percolated down to the masses.

Advertisement

Additionally, to enforce this ban effectively, 377 teams have been formed, including 300 teams from the Delhi Police and 77 from the Revenue Department of the Delhi government. These teams are constantly monitoring the implementation of the ban, he added.

The AAP leader said to tackle pollution in Delhi during the winter season, the government has implemented a 21-point winter action plan, which is being implemented with right earnest. “In a recent meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, the issue of the firecracker ban was raised, and today I am again requesting him to consider imposing a similar ban on firecrackers in the NCR states,” he added.