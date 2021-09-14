Gopal Rai holds meeting with officials to prepare winter action plan for controlling pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today held a meeting with officials of the various agencies involved in controlling pollution in the city with a view to preparing a holistic winter action plan for the purpose. He asked these agencies to submit to his department their individual plans for effectively controlling pollution in the coming winter months when the situation gets worse in the city.

Later he held a press conference when the minister said, “Each agency concerned with controlling pollution in Delhi has been assigned the task of effectively handling pollution sources which can aggravate the situation in the winter months.”

Among the agencies which were represented at the meeting were the three MCDs (North, South and East), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Environment Department, the Transport Department, the traffic police, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Development Authority.

Gopal Rai said the Environment Department would be the nodal agency that would coordinate with the other agencies concerned. Each agency has to submit its own action plan by 21 September. Based on their action plans, a holistic winter action plan will be prepared by the Delhi government and would be made public on 30 September.

The Delhi government will launch anti-pollution campaigns with the cooperation of the public after the winter action plan is ready, he added.