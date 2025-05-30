Goa Day in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta highlights Goan community’s role in nation-building

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday appreciated the efforts of the people from Goa living in the national capital and said that through their hard work and dedication, they contribute significantly not only to the progress of their own state but also to that of the entire nation.

Speaking on the occasion of Goa Day celebrations held here, Gupta mentioned that the state is renowned not only for its natural beauty, but for its rich cultural heritage, peaceful lifestyle, and spirit of progress.

The CM informed that the Delhi government has decided that the foundation day of every state will be celebrated with enthusiasm and dignity, to strengthen national unity and cultural diversity.

This vibrant celebration was conducted by the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages, with an aim of showcasing the state’s cultural heritage, traditions, and historical legacy to the people.

The Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra who was also present on the occasion stated that Goa is not only a cultural leader, but also a frontrunner in tourism, social, and economic aspects related to the country.

Mishra emphasized, “The social, cultural, and educational cooperation between Delhi and Goa is continuously strengthening, and we believe this partnership will grow even deeper in the future.”

He said that the rich legacy of the state, and its inspiring traditions are a matter of pride for the entire country, while he also extended greetings to the people from Goa on this auspicious occasion.

Artists associated with the Sahitya Kala Parishad performed Goa’s traditional folk dances, music, and arts, where the state’s famous folk dance “Fugdi” was a major highlight. This dance captivated the audience with its rhythm, while the performances by the artists, both females and males, who were dressed in Goa’s traditional attires added colour to the occasion.

A special exhibition was also organized to showcase Goa’s traditional artistic practices, craftsmanship, and cultural symbols, which introduced the audience to the cultural richness of the state. The Delhi government is successfully providing a platform to the cultural diversity of the country through such events, especially when they are taking place in the national capital.