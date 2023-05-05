Global Institute of Event Management inaugurated

With a vision to provide a comprehensive and rigorous education to individuals interested in pursuing a career in the held of event management a new venture- Global Institute of Event Management was inaugurated here on Thursday.

GIEM was inaugurated in the presence of Sidhanta Mohapatra (Ollywood Actor), Dipti Rekha Padhi ( Ollywood Singer ), AntaraChakrabarty ( OllywoodSinger ), Swayam Padhi (Ollywood Playback singer), Harihara Dash ( Famous Dancer ), Shovnaa Mishra ( Celebrity Anchor ), Navya Jaiti ( Ollywood playback singer ), Music Director Prem Anand, Music Direct o r Abhijit Majumdar, Swaraj Barik ( Ollywood Actor ), Amrita Nayak (Ollywood playback singer), Ashutosh Mohanty ( Ollywood playback singer )Ajay Panda, Director, GIEM said, the institute will provide high-quality education and training to individuals seeking to build a career in the held of event management. We are focusing to provide specialized programmes, he added.

GIEM will provide a rigorous curriculum, Fostering practical skills, Encouraging creativity and innovation, Encouraging creativity and innovation, Building a supportive community.

The students of GIEM will experience excellence in teaching and learning, Innovation and creativity, Diversity and inclusivity, Global frame of reference, Social responsibility, Ethical conduct, ·Professional development, Collaboration etc.