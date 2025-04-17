Garbage mountains will disappear from Delhi like Dinosaurs: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the city government is planning to bring in an additional agency to fast-track waste processing efforts in the capital.

During an inspection of the Ghazipur landfill site, Sirsa made a bold promise, stating that the towering garbage mounds plaguing the city would “disappear like dinosaurs” within the next five years.

Advertisement

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, the minister said the government is working on a war footing to clear decades-old legacy waste. “I want to offer my commitment that the garbage mountains in Delhi will disappear just like dinosaurs,” Sirsa asserted.

Advertisement

Providing an update on the progress, Sirsa shared that out of the estimated 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste at the Ghazipur landfill, about 14–15 lakh tonnes have already been processed.

He noted that the pace of biomining has picked up substantially, and within six months, the city expects to process between 7,000 and 8,000 metric tonnes of waste daily.

To ensure the momentum continues, Sirsa has instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold the new contractor accountable for processing at least 8,000 metric tonnes of waste per day for the next four to five months. “If they fail to meet the target, a penalty will be imposed,” he warned.