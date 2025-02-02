Gangster arrested with sophisticated weapons including AK 47 magazine in Delhi

In a major breakthrough in illegal arms supply in Delhi in the wake of the assembly elections, the crime branch team of Delhi police has apprehended a gangster and seized a magazine of AK 47 rifle, several bullets and two sophisticated pistols.

The accused identified as Amrish Bhati, a college student, was working for a gangster named Sonu of western UP in supplying illegal firearms to other gang members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said the arrest resulted in the seizure of two automatic sophisticated pistols made in Austria and Turkey, 21 bullets and an upper cover of AK 47 rifle, and several bullets of carbine rifle.

A case under relevant sections of BNS including Arms Act was registered against the accused at the crime branch police station.

Bhati’s criminal background traces back to 2000, when his father was killed in a property dispute. Seeking revenge, he and his brothers murdered Sushil, a resident of Dadri, UP, for which he served a jail sentence, Singh added.

The DCP said the operation showcases the relentless efforts of the Delhi Police in ensuring the safety of citizens by dismantling organized crime syndicates.