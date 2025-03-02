Gang defrauding flyers at IGIA held

Three people, who duped a flyer by impersonating airport staff, were nabbed by the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) unit of Delhi Police, it said on Sunday.

The fraud came to light following a complaint from a flyer, who had to catch her flight to Kochi from Terminal 2. She arrived at Terminal 1 due to time constraints and traffic, and was approached by one of the suspects who introduced himself as an airport staff member. He misled the lady, claiming that taking a shuttle to T2 might cause her to miss her flight and instead suggested a quicker option of a cab and introduced her to a tout, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani.

Advertisement

The cab driver charged her an exorbitant fare of Rs 4,170 for the ride, which made her suspicious of fraud and subsequently a complaint was lodged at Police station Domestic, and one of the suspects was held with the help of CCTV analysis, she mentioned.

Advertisement

Following his arrest, the suspect identified as Lucky disclosed the involvement of his two associates, Shubham (airport staff) and Akash (cab driver), in the alleged scam . They were also nabbed.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the trio were working in a syndicate and Lucky was the mastermind of the scam. They used to cheat gullible passengers in order to earn quick and easy money. It was further revealed that the accused Lucky is a habitual criminal who was found involved in four similar cases of touting and cheating, registered at Police Station Domestic Airport, Rangnani added.

The DCP mentioned that it is likely that other victims will come forward in light of the news coverage regarding the arrest of the accused individuals.