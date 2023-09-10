G20 Summit concludes in Delhi amid tight security

Security was tightened across the national capital and traffic restrictions were put in place for the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit which concluded on Sunday.

The two-day Summit was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan here.

Ahead of the second day of the Summit, Delhi Traffic Police in its Traffic Alert said, “Controlled Zone 2 has been implemented and consequently, buses will not operate on Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. Buses will operate on the remaining stretch of Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.”

Advertisement

Due to traffic regulations in connection with the G20 Summit, commuters travelling to the airport were requested to take Rao Tula Ram Marg instead of Dhaula Kuan, the alert further stated.

It also informed that the other traffic regulations which are already in place since September 8 will continue to remain in force.

From empty roads to blocked mobile networks, top-tier security formed the backdrop of the inaugural day of the G20 meeting in Delhi where leaders from across the globe gathered under one roof to attend the G20 meeting at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan on Saturday.

To ensure watertight security during the gathering, the city was declared a no-fly zone and mobile signals at the venue were jammed to prevent any breaches. The security establishment left no stone unturned while also balancing the vigil with passenger convenience.