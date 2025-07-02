From political powerhouse to creative capital: Delhi govt eyes citywide transformation

Delhi’s Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday outlined the government’s vision to transform the city from a seat of political power into a ‘Creative Capital’. The initiative aims to foster innovation across diverse fields, including art, culture, film, music, fashion design, literature, and journalism.

A high-level roundtable meeting headed by Mishra, along with Supriya Suri, founder of the Creative Economy Forum, focused on the preparation of a policy framework that would place the creative economy at the core of Delhi’s development to realise the party’s plans.

Advertisement

The discussion during the meeting explored how Delhi can evolve into a creative business hub, not only to promote local art and culture but also to unlock new avenues for employment and global partnerships.

Advertisement

The session also underlined the need for policy reforms that would strengthen the creative economy and encourage youth participation in the sector.

According to the official document, experts from various creative fields shared their inputs with the minister. The key suggestions included organising a Delhi Food Festival to celebrate traditional cuisines, hosting a literature festival for book lovers, and conducting events at Delhi’s heritage monuments to help people engage with the city’s rich history.

Participants also proposed establishment of public libraries at key locations across the city, integrating AI into tourism and cultural promotion, and introducing talent hunts to discover and support young talent from Delhi and across India.

Other ideas included capturing the lesser-known facets of Delhi through visual storytelling and building infrastructure to facilitate film shooting in the city to enhance the ‘Branding Delhi’ campaign on social media.

Expanding his vision, the minister said, “It is time we reimagine Delhi not just as a historical or political centre, but as a global hub of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to prioritise the creative sector in policymaking so that the city’s future is shaped by imagination and inclusivity.”