Free ‘Jaipur Foot’ camp in Siliguri from May 5

Jaipur’s world-fame Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) will hold Jaipur Foot Camps to provide artificial limbs to amputees in North Bengal including Siliguri from May 5-7.

The BMVSS, in collaboration with Siliguri Municipal Corporation, is organising the first camp at Kiran Chandra Bhawan, Ashrampara Road, Siliguri, its spokesman said here on Monday.

It strives to provide mobility and dignity to Divyangs (differently abled people) by providing them with free of cost artificial limbs, callipers, wheel chairs, tricycles, crutches, hearing aids and other assistive devices, according to the spokesman.

The second camp shall be held at Malbazar on May 9 and 10 and the last one at Jalpaiguri from May 12-13. Nearly 500 disabled persons are likely to be benefitted by these camps. The beneficiaries are identified by the office of the Commissioner for Welfare of the Disabled Persons, Government of West Bengal. It shall cover divyangs from districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong.

The BMVSS, popularly known as Jaipur Foot, is an NGO established in 1975 and the entire management team works on a voluntary basis. BMVSS has technical collaboration with Stanford University, MIT, IIT-Jodhpur, MNIT-Jaipur, and Department of Science and Technology. Jaipur Foot was initiated by D R Mehta, former chairman of SEBI, and he is a recipient of Padam Vibhushan for his service to Society. He is chief patron of BMVSS.

In the last five years on a mission ‘On the spot fitment’ camps in India and Abroad, BMVSS provided artificial legs to over 5000 persons in foreign countries like Tanzania, Vietnam, Ghana, Syria, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Fiji, and Cambodia.