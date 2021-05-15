Building upon the national drive of free distribution of AYUSH 64 and KabasuraKudineer, the Ministry of Ayush has widened its network of distribution outlets in the National capital. Its main collaborator in the campaign, Sewa Bharti, has started distributing AYUSH-64 at 17 locations in Delhi from Friday.

In two days’ time, this number is expected to cross 30. Those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres are benefiting from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush. The free distribution drive has reached more than20 states and the intrastate reach is expanding on a continuous basis.

While the All India Institute of Ayurveda has opened its free distribution counter 24×7, two more Ayush institutions, the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy,sector-19, Rohini and the Dr. D. P. Rastogi Central Research Institute of Homoeopathy in sector-24, Noida, have also started distributing AYUSH-64 to asymptomatic, mild and moderate out of hospital COVID-19 patients. Ministry began free distribution of these medicines through its seven centres in Delhi last Saturday.

The 17 distribution centres started by Sewa Bharti on Friday are located in Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, Indraprastha, Himmatpuri (Mayur Vihar Phase-1), Kaalkaji, Badarpur, Karawal Nagar, Brahmpuri, NandNagri (2), Rohtas Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Rohini, Kanjhavla, Narela and Buradi. These centres will operate seven days a week from 9.30 am – 4.30 pm.

Apart from this, a sale counter is also set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan, B- block, GPO complex where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.

Patients or their representatives can visit these centres with the hard or soft copies of the patient’s RT PCR positive report or Rapid Antigen report (RAT) or HRCT chest report and Aadhar Card to get free AYUSH 64 tablets.

It may be noted AYUSH 64 is a polyherbal formulation that has been found useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 infection. AYUSH-64 is recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by the National Task Force on COVID Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation.

It has been repurposed as an add on to standard care for COVID-19 patients after a robust multi-centre clinical trial which was monitored by the Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee for clinical trial under the chairmanship of Dr. V M Katoch, former DG, ICMR.