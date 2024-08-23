Four, including brother-in-law of victim, arrested in two stabbing cases in Delhi

The brother-in-law of a victim, among four, was arrested in Delhi in two separate stabbing cases, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

In the first case, the police received a call about a stabbing incident from the Sagarpur area. On reaching the spot, the police discovered that a man, identified as Vicky, was injured in a knife attack by his brother-in-law.

During the investigation, the cops were told that it all started with an altercation between one, Vicky, and his wife. Following the altercation, his brother-in-law had a heated exchange with him on the phone in his sister’s defence. Not content with this, he landed at his sister’s place, whipped out a knife from his pocket, and straightaway attacked Vicky inflicting injuries on his neck and left hand.

The wounds were so sharp that the victim had to be rushed to the hospital where is under observation while the accused has been arrested with a case of attempted murder registered against him, stated cops.

In another incident of stabbing in Vijay Vihar, the police arrested four accused aged between 14 and 17 years. The victim, Praveen, succumbed to multiple stab wounds in a knife attack by the four accused on Thursday in the Vijay Vihar area.

Additional DCP 1 Rohini, Pankaj Singh said during the course of the investigation, dedicated teams roped in local informers and analysed 100-150 CCTV footage of the vicinity, and arrested all three involved in the case.

Singh said during interrogation, they confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the offence, a knife, was also recovered from their possession.

Giving details about the case, the official said the accused were roaming in the area in search of a target to rob when they spotted the victim in the street and tried to rob him. On facing resistance, they stabbed him with a knife and ran away.