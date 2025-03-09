Four arrested for murder of youth in Kailash Colony

Four accused have been arrested for the murder of a man in the Kailash Colony area of South Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday.

According to the police, after receiving information regarding an unidentified male body found at a vacant piece of land in the Kailash Colony area, a team was rushed to the spot.

Finding the body on reaching the site of the crime, the police team, as part of the investigation, meticulously scanned CCTV footage from the area and gathered additional information through local sources.

Following an inquiry, the victim was identified as twenty-year-old Hritik, a resident of Jagatpur, an official said.

Based on an intel gathered regarding the suspect’s whereabouts in this case, the police arrested four individuals from Delhi’s Ashok Nagar. During interrogation, one of the accused revealed that Hritik had eloped and married the sister of one of the accused before allegedly constantly humiliating, abusing, and threatenning her as well as her family members.

According to the cops, on the fateful day, Hrithik during a visited to one of the accused at his house, allegedly passed derogatory remarks against his family. This provoked the accused to take the extreme step with the help of his accomplices.

The accused, along with his accomplices, hatched a conspiracy and killed Hritik at a drinking party thereafter seizing the right moment, they confessed.

During the course of the probe, the police recovered the weapon of offence, along with blood-stained clothes worn by the accused at the time of committing the crime.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS Act has been filed against the accused.

The investigation into the case is underway, while efforts are being made to unearth further clues, an official said.