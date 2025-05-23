Four AAP MLAs issued contempt of House, privilege notice

The Delhi Assembly has sought written explanation from four AAP MLAs, including Leader of the opposition Atishi, on a complaint of breach of privilege and contempt noticed during a meeting of the General Purposes Committee held on May 21, sources said.

Atishi, Kuleep Kumar, Chaudhary Zubair, and Veer Singh Dhingan have been asked to submit their reply, to be placed before the speaker, before May 30.

The members in their complaint alleged that they were shocked to find that the AAP members were twisting the facts and declaring in a press conference that ruling party members opposed their proposal, not allowing Mata Savitribai Phule’s portrait to be installed.

As per the complaint, it has been mentioned that during the meeting of GPC, the AAP members had given a passing suggestion that Phule’s portrait can also be installed, and the same was asked to be noted in the minutes of the meeting by the chairperson.

However, in a press conference after the meeting, the AAP members alleged that the proposal was opposed by ruling party members in the GPC meeting.

Meanwhile, the complainants have mentioned that the AAP MLAs’ conduct amounts to breach of privilege and contempt of the house under the Rule 66 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the AAP MLAs had alleged that BJP members blocked a proposal to install a portrait of India’s first woman teacher and social reformer Savitribai Phule in the Delhi Assembly complex.