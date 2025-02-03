Fog reduces visibility in Delhi; AQI remains in ‘poor’ category

Residents of the national capital woke up to a mild foggy morning on Monday, leading to reduced visibility in several areas of Delhi-NCR.

Delhiites might experience slightly improved air quality compared to the previous day.

Advertisement

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category, with a recorded AQI of 286 as of 4 pm.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting potential weather disturbances, including light rain or drizzle in the evening.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 11.3°C, and forecasts suggest it may drop further to 8-10°C after the rain. The expected temperature range for the day is a minimum of 10.2°C and a maximum of 24.4°C.

AQI levels are categorized as 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor) and 401-500 (Severe).

The prevailing pollution levels are expected to persist, impacting the health and well-being of Delhi residents. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.