# Delhi

Flights, trains delayed in city due to low visibility under dense fog

Several flights and trains were delayed in the national capital on Friday due to dense fog while the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 3, 2025 6:51 pm

Representative image (ANI Photo)

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) wrote in a post on X, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

While the delay in the departure of flights ranged from 5 to 20 minutes, no diversions were reported. The affected airlines are Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet among others.

The visibility at the Palam Airport dropped to zero meters at 9:30 am before improving to 100 meters at 10:45 am, the weather department stated.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Airport stood at 7 degrees Celsius and 6.6 degrees Celsius at Palam. The maximum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, a surge of five degrees from yesterday’s 17.2 degrees Celsius at Palam.

With reduced visibility, the movement of trains was also affected especially in the morning hours forcing passengers to wait on platforms. According to a railway official, at least 24 trains were running behind schedule due to the poor visibility in the morning. These include Rajdhani class, Humsafar, Superfast and mail, express category trains.

